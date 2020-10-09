Minister William E. Stark
Member of Corinth Christian Church
Minister William E. Stark, 85, husband to Cora Sue Rankin Stark, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Georgetown. He was born on June 15, 1935 in Cisne, Illinois to the late Elmer Herman and Edna Laurel Howe Stark.
William was a member of Corinth Christian Church. He earned a bachelor's degree from Lincoln ChristianUniversity; a Master of Divinity degree from Christian Theological Seminary at ButlerUniversity; a masters degree in counseling from University of Kentucky, and a masters degree in counseling from Eastern Ilinois University. Churches he has served are Lick Prairie Christian Church near Mt. Carmel, Illinois, First Christian Church in Herrick, Illinois, and Macedonia Christian Church in Lexington; and he also served Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon, Illinois for 31 years. William's hobbies included swimming, walking his dog, reading his bible, and mystery novels.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by daughters, Lu Ann (Todd) Maples and Laurel Stark, both of Georgetown; daughter-in-law, Deborah Shaw Stark of Crane Hill, Alabama; grandchildren, Kory (Alysa) Zike of Paris, and Jared (Stacey) Stark of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; great grandchildren, Myles William Stark and Clayton Stephen Stark. Other family members left to cherish his memory are his sister, Joyce Stark Haynes of St. Charles, Missouri and sister-in-law, June Bruce Stark of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Allen Stark, brother, Weldon Carroll Stark, Herman Dale Stark and sister, Delores Stark Dickey.
Visitation for William will be Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday at 12 p.m. with Minister Mark Searby and Minister Paul Waddelow officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Kory Zike, Neil Riggs, Jr. Wright, Don Whitlock, Steve Lee and Tim Walker.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
