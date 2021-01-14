Mrs. Hazel Bentley Coldiron
Homemaker
Mrs. Hazel Bentley Coldiron, 80, of Georgetown, a native of Morehead, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021 at her home. She was born in Rowan County, Kentucky on Oct. 3, 1940, to the late Quiller and Lacie Wallace Bentley. She was a homemaker and was one of eight children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Howard Coldiron. Survivors include three sons, William Scott Coldiron of Lexington, Jody Allan Coldiron of Georgetown and Robert Bruce Coldiron of Richmond, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
At her request, there is no visitation or funeral service. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery. The Michael R. Gray Home in Morehead is caring for all arrangements
