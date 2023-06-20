Myrna J. Lawrence

Myrna J. Lawrence, 75, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at Dominion of Richmond Senior Living. Born Nov. 19, 1947 in Hastings, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Wolff Brisbin. 

