Myrna J. Lawrence, 75, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at Dominion of Richmond Senior Living. Born Nov. 19, 1947 in Hastings, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Wolff Brisbin.
Myrna retired from Toyota of Georgetown after 22 years of employment where she had 22 years of perfect attendance. Myrna was very active with Scott County Habitat for Humanity and the Georgetown Kiwanis Club. She was also very involved with the Toyota VIP program, where she received numerous awards for her volunteerism. Myrna was an extremely talented artisan and could always be found working on a project, stained glass in particular.
Myrna will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert Swafford, Dayton, TN, Dee (Billy) Perkins, Waco, Trina Cyrus, Georgetown, brother, Kenneth Brisbin, Jr., Nashville, TN, grandchildren, Brad Phillips, Megan Matsumura, Mikayla Matsumura, Michael Matsumura, and one great-grandson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Thomason.
Visitation Gathering will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to Scott County Habitat for Humanity, 103 North Court Street, Georgetown, KY 40324, God’s Pantry, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511, or Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Myrna’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.