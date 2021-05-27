Nancy Ann Hale Johnston
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Nancy Ann Hale Johnston, 81, widow of Ronald T. Johnston, departed this life on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Johnnie Hale and Lesta Ashley Francis (Edgar) born on May 5, 1940 in Red Fox in Knott County. She attended Carr Creek High School and was a 1958 graduate of Leatherwood High School.
Survivors include her three daughters, Rhonda Johnston (Greg Williamson), Lisa Johnston (Tim Arthur), and Martha (Kris) Dryden and two granddaughters, Sydney and Clara Dryden, nephew, Frederick (Linda) Johnston, niece Patricia Johnston, and two great nephews Kane and William Johnston. In addition to her parents and her stepfather, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Fannie Johnston, father-in-law, Henry Johnston, brother-in-law, Frederick Johnston, sister-in-law, Jane Johnston, and nephew, Ben Williams Johnston.
She devoted her vocation to her family and farmed alongside her soulmate of 53 years. She expressed her love with delicious meals made from heirloom family recipes which she generously shared with friends, family, and strangers alike. She volunteered many hours at her three daughters’ school activities and church functions. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and canning homegrown vegetables as well as visiting with her special cousins at family reunions in Eastern Kentucky. Memorial contributions are suggested to AMEN House, Inc. 319 E Main Street Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Reverend Brenda Bartella Peterson will officiate the funeral service at 2 p.m. with the burial following at Georgetown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.