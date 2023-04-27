Nancy Ann (Meli) Sebring

Nancy Ann (Meli) Sebring, 72, wife of Robert “Bob” Sebring, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was born on Nov. 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Iocolano) Meli. 

