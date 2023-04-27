Nancy Ann (Meli) Sebring
Nancy Ann (Meli) Sebring, 72, wife of Robert “Bob” Sebring, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was born on Nov. 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Iocolano) Meli.
Nancy retired from Madden Development, where she had been the Executive Secretary and performed marketing, leasing and paralegal work. She was a member of USTA Tennis Association and a very active member of St. John Catholic Church with the bereavement committee, fall festival raffle, Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She was also a member of The Mallard Point parks and recreation committee. Nancy enjoyed going to the beach, playing tennis, knitting, her book club and being with her family every chance she could.
In addition to her beloved husband of twenty-eight years, Nancy is survived by her son, Christopher John( Erin) Cupo; her daughter, Cathryn Leigh (Christopher) Reed; her step-children, Michael (Peggy) Sebring and Christine (Jim) Kozdron; her grandchildren, Trevor Owens, Dylan Cupo, Morgan Cupo, Mia Cupo, Grant Sebring, Trent Sebring and Gretchen Sebring; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Owens; two sisters, Sara (Peter Larkin) Meli and Martha Maria Meli; her brother, Salvatore (Annette) Meli; many relatives and friends who will miss her very much.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, where Nancy’s Mass Of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Private burial be in St. Francis Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
