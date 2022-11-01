Nancy Beam Marshall, 92, widow of William Clifton “W.C.” Marshall, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at her home in Carlisle, Kentucky. Born June 21, 1930 in Louisville she was the daughter of the late Desmond and Thelma Allen Beam.
Nancy was a graduate of Cardome Academy and a faithful member of Newtown Christian Church. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, and baking. Before her husband, “W.C.” passed away in 2019 she enjoyed spending their winters in Florida where they would go fishing together and she would spend time sewing. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by daughters, Virginia Alice (Paul “Skeeter”) Toomey, Teresa Ann “Terrie” Marshall, sisters, Doris Whitlock, Mickey Jones, and Carol Clark.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her granddaughters, Tabitha Anne Toomey (Nick) Clark of Moorefield, Kentucky, Tiffany Marie Toomey (Jason) Rose of Georgetown, Kentucky, Trinity Joy Toomey (Jeff) Montavon, great-granddaughters, Kimber Marie Rose, Bailey Abigail Rose, Lauren Grace Hampton, Hannah Lynn Clark, great-grandsons, Hayden Lee Clark, Bradley Scott Rose.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Danny Clark, Jon Toney, Jim Clark Wilson, Arnold Payne, Wade DeRossett, and Jeff Becker. Honorary pallbearers will be Dickie Jones, Johnny Jones, Wes Toney, and Sam Halter.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62 E, Cynthiana, KY, 41031. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Nancy’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
