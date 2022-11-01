Nancy Beam Marshall

Nancy Beam Marshall, 92, widow of William Clifton “W.C.” Marshall, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at her home in Carlisle, Kentucky. Born June 21, 1930 in Louisville she was the daughter of the late Desmond and Thelma Allen Beam. 

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Friday, November 4, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Nov 4
Service
Friday, November 4, 2022
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
