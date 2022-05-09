Nancy C. Dedrick
Graduate of Georgetown College
Nancy C. Dedrick, 79, of Georgetown, passed away May 4 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born to Tobey and Tina Collins Dec. 18, 1942, in Pikeville. Nancy graduated from John’s Creek High School in 1960, attended Morehead State University, graduated from Fugazzi Business School, and later received a BA in Accounting from Georgetown College in 1983. She then worked as a auditor for the State of Kentucky for 26 years.
She married Dennis Dedrick in 1964, and had two children. Nancy is survived by her husband (Dennis), children (John and Eric), and her siblings (Charlotte, Carolyn, Randy, Dale, and Vivian). She was preceded in death by her beloved brother Michael, and followed in death by her brother Charles only hours later. She also was proceeded in death by her dearly beloved grandmother, Lillie Leslie Runyon, to whom she was exceptionally close.
Nancy did not shy from responsibility. As the oldest child, she ran the household and was both a mother figure and a big sister to her seven younger siblings. Her responsibilities as a working mother were especially high as she cared and advocated for her developmentally disabled son John, which she did until the very end. As a public servant, she dutifully exposed criminal conduct, fraud and helped recover millions of dollars for Kentucky’s taxpayers.
Nancy had a strong will to live and fully enjoy life. Upon retirement, she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, which gradually destroyed her lungs, degraded her quality of life, and made her dependent on caregivers. Incredibly, she survived the disease for ten years and, at age 75, was accepted as a candidate by Jewish Hospital’s lung transplant program. Through the miracle of transplant medicine and an incredible gift from an organ donor and their family, Nancy became the program’s oldest lung recipient. She regained her independence and zeal for life. She enjoyed special events and small joys. Both she and her family are grateful for the four more years they were given. Nancy shattered all expected outcomes for her age.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at Johnson's Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.