Nancy Diane Hedges Bailey, 62, wife of Danny Bailey, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home.She was born July 31, 1960 in Brooksville, Kentucky to the late Delmar and Geneiva Tarr Hedges. She was a member of Porter Christian Church, enjoyed traveling, but most of all spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughters, Samantha Lee Bailey, Amanda Bailey, grandson, Andrew Turley, and Christopher Turley.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Danny Bailey, brother, Phil Hedges, grandchildren, Erica Bobadilla, Tyler Turley, Austin Turley, Mark Turley, Danielle House, James House, great grandchildren, Elijah Turley, Grayson House, Levi Bobadilla, Isabella Bobadilla, and Aiden House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum, and Wilson Funeral Home, with Pastor Benny Robinson Officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Nancy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
