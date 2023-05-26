Nancy Diane Hedges Bailey

Nancy Diane Hedges Bailey, 62, wife of Danny Bailey, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 31, 1960 in Brooksville, Kentucky to the late Delmar and Geneiva Tarr Hedges. She was a member of Porter Christian Church, enjoyed traveling, but most of all spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

