Nancy J. DeFilippo Bensing, 73, wife of Jim Bensing, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Rockcastle Reginal Medical Center. Born March 9, 1950 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Michelina Marra DeFilippo.
Nancy loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for over 45 years. Prior to moving to Kentucky, Nancy (“Serendipity”) and Jim (“Zamar”) ran the Kingdom Clown Ministry. Nancy was currently a member of New Life Church, Frankfort. Nancy loved, bred, and showed Japanese Chin for over 20 years. Nancy also enjoyed spending time cross-stitching, cooking, reading, listening to music, and singing. Her favorite places to vacation were the Amish country in Lancaster, PA (even if only for a weekend) and out west in the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota and Yellowstone Park.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Jim Bensing, daughter, Angela (Mike) Rotundo, Kansas City, MO, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Nancy Bensing, Micki Wilson, one grandson, Danny Rodriguez, two brothers, Eddie Marra, Alphonso “Butch” DeFilippo, and sister, Theresa White.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at New Life Church, 770 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, Kentucky. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, also at New Life Church, Pastor Jimmy Patillo officiating. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground.
