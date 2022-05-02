Nancy Jo VanGundy Shelton Wallace
Graduate of Bellarmine University
Nancy Jo VanGundy Shelton Wallace, 80, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.
Born Aug. 1, 1941 in Bloomington, Illinois she was the daughter of the late Harry “June” and Dorothy Davis VanGundy, Jr. Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Lafayette High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bellarmine University. She lived and worked in Henry County for over 25 years. She was a former Vice President of Deposits for Republic Bank and served as a financial manager for several churches including, Faith Baptist Church, Immanual Baptist Church, Richmond Baptist Church, and Georgetown Baptist Church.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands, Marvin G. Shelton and Carroll T. “Toe” Wallace and an infant grandson, Tanner Goodwin.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Ginger Shelton (Chris) Nix, Smithfield, Harry Mike (Candace) Shelton, Louisville, Jon G. (Jennifer A.) Shelton, Lexington, sister, Susan VanGundy Reckmann, Lexington, grandchildren, Nathaniel T. Nix, Andrew D. Nix, Hannah R. Shelton, Harrison S. Shelton, Hayden M. Shelton, Harper A. Shelton, Hanson D. Shelton, Jonathan Blake Shelton, Madison E. Shelton, Ellie G. Shelton, niece, Laramie Reckmann, nephews, Steven R. (Terri) Reckmann, Robert (Jill) Miller, David (Jamie) Miller, brother-in-law, Roger Miller, and great niece, Mackayla Reckmann.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Georgetown Baptist church, Pastor Alan Redditt officiating. Memorial Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside Services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the New Castle Cemetery in New Castle, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Stable of Memories, 1520 Lexington Rd, Georgetown, KY 40324, Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 S. Hamilton Street, Georgetown, KY 40324, or New Castle First Baptist Church, PO Box 126, New Castle, KY 40050. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Nancy’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.