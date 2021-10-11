Nancy Purvis Poe
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Nancy Purvis Poe, 83, widow of Raymond S. Poe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Born Sept. 13, 1938 in Bath County, she was the daughter of the late William and Lucille Webb Purvis.
A former machine operator with Dixie Cup, she retired after 39 years of service. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her church family at Silas Baptist Church and was dedicated to her children, grandchildren and other extended family.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicky Lynn (Curtis) Coots; son, Ricky Wayne Poe; two step sons, Thomas Ray (Anita) Poe and Danny Merle (Betty) Poe; her honorary daughter, Martha Lynn (Dwayne) Grossl; sister, Judy Garland (Robert) Tipton and brother, Gary Lee Purvis; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Henry, Melvin and Gaylord Purvis, Geniveve Rust, Shirley Johnson and June Durham; step children, William Dudley Poe and Bonnie Katherine Osborne; as well as her special nephew, Jeff Tipton.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Silas Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until time of service at Noon with Pastor Curtis Coots officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be Matthew True, Roger Hibbitts, Joshua Poe, Jeremy Poe, Neal Smyth, Robert Tipton, Charles Lane and Phillip Tipton. Honorary casket bearers will be her great grandchildren, Alyssa Poe, Skylar Poe, Blake Poe, Jordan Poe, Charleigh Poe, Austin Moir, Landan Smyth, Kaitlyn Smyth, Makenna Hibbitts, Lane Hibbitts and Jacob True. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silas Baptist Church, 274 Silas Road, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.