Nancy Sue Brumley
Member of Cane Run Baptist Church
Nancy Sue Brumley, 72, wife of Johnny Brumley, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. Born in Olive Hill, she was the daughter of the late Burgess “Burt” and Irene Logan Miller. She worked in catering and food preparation for Georgetown College, enjoyed sewing and had a wide collection of figurine owls. She was a member of Cane Run Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir as well as at home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Benjamin Riddle, Nathan (Iva) Riddle and Micah Riddle; brothers, Rodney Miller and Owen Miller; sisters, Diane Saterfield, Sandra Boggs, Venia Jordan, Glenda Geisler, Betty Butler and Valentina Boggs; and her grandchildren, Natalie Riddle, Nathan “Sterling” Riddle, Jr and Hunter Underwood. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Winford Riddle and her brother, Gary Miller.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org). www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.