Nancye Rees (Worick) Evans
Member of Newtown Christian Church
Nancye Rees (Worick) Evans, 90, widow of Donald Dean Evans, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A Fleming County native, she was the daughter of the late Rees Worick and Jewell (Runyon) Lewis.
Nancye was a member of Newtown Christian Church. She was a long time member and past president of Scott County Homemakers and was a tailored seamstress. She was an avid UK basketball fan and enjoyed socializing with her family and friends. Nancye is survived by her two sons, Kevan (Sue) Evans and Keith (Claudia) Evans; her two daughters, Katherine (Michael) Paynter and Kimberly (Rand) Marshall; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Evans, Jennifer Evans, Heather (Richard) Holmes, Rachel (Matt) Wilhoite, Noelle Evans, Evan (Tania) Sharp, Erin (Matthew) Alred and Rees Marshall; thirteen great-grandchildren, Cameron Evans, Brandon Gross, Karina Estrada, Kate Evans, Ethan Holmes, Richie (Megan) Holmes, Christina Holmes, Anna Beth Wilhoite, Amelia Wilhoite, Christopher Sharp, Anderson Sharp, Andrew Alred and Emmett Alred; sisters-in-law, Mary Dan Day, Evelyn Evans and Ann Griffith; and brothers-in-law, Jay Day and Sherrill Storey. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancye was preceded in death by her step-brother, Gerald Griffith and step-sister, Sue Lynn Storey; sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Wagoner, Nila Ray Simons, Jo Ann Grannis, Joyce Evans; brothers-in-law, Charles Wagoner, Joe Simons, Clay Evans, Jimmy Grannis and Kenny Evans.
Services will be private with Reverend Bob Franz officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Evans, Richard Holmes, Matt Wilhoite, Evan Sharp, Matthew Alred and Rees Marshall. Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.