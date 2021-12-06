Natalie Ann Wamsley
Army National Guard
Natalie Ann Wamsley, 36, wife of Ron Wamsley, lost her courageous battle with breast cancer on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Louisville on Sept. 8, 1985. Natalie was a 2003 graduate of Male High School in Louisville, and a 2009 graduate of the University of Louisville. Natalie was very proudly serving the United States in the Army National Guard. She was also a member of the Northeast Christian Church in Louisville.
Natalie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ron Wamsley, children, Jayden and Jase Wamsley, all of Georgetown, parents, Deborah and Mike Sullivan, Louisville, brother, Nathan and his wife Jacklyn Johnson, Shepherdsville, and grandmother, Shirley Stewart, Fairfield, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Estell Stewart.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Grace Christian Center, 1648 Lexington Road, Georgetown. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, also at Grace Christian Center, Chaplin (Maj.) Shane Blakenship officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at Crestlawn Memorial where Pallbearers will be Maj. David Shelley, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jody Lyddane, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Dipalma, Sgt. 1st Class James Shackelford, Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez, Staff Sgt. Ray Weatherspoon, Honorary Pallbearers will be Lt. Col. Steve Mattingly, Maj. Shannon Maloney, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Moe Arnett, Warrant Officer Tom Vance, Sgt. Maj. Ernie Conyers, 1st Sgt. (Retired) Joseph Boccuzzi, Master Sgt. Heather Acosta Master, Sgt. Johnsy Beard, Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Perkins, Sgt. Noah Beyer.
Memorial contributions in Natalie’s memory are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Kentucky, Lexington Office, 207 North Upper St. D, Lexington, KY 40507. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Natalie’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.