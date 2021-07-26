Nell Harvey
Nell Harvey, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Georgetown.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
