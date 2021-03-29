Neville Carlos Purvis
Neville Carlos Purvis, 86, husband of Betty, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service at 2pm. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Neville Carlos Purvis
Neville Carlos Purvis, 86, husband of Betty, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service at 2pm. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.