Neville Carlos Purvis

Neville Carlos Purvis, 86, husband of Betty, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. 

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service at 2pm. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

