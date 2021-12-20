Noah W. Routt
U.S Army veteran
Noah W. Routt, 96, passed away at his Georgetown residence on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. He was born on Sept. 4, 1925 to Kirby and Lyda Routt in Bath County.
Noah served in the U.S. Army as a member of Company C of the 703D Military Police Battalion at Fort Myer, Virginia attaining the rank of Technician 5th grade. His military duties included serving as a guard of General Dwight D. Eisenhower at his quarters and guarding the Hesse jewels during the court martial of Colonel Jack W. Durant. He received a letter of commendation for this service on April 8, 1947. He was a farmer and farm manager for over 30 years and was employed as a security officer at Toyota for 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Betty Routt of Georgetown, also a Bath County native, and a daughter Brenda Routt Fister of Lexington, and sisters, Miranda Hawkins, Artie Rookard, Deloris Manley, Mary Belle McVey, and brothers, William Routt and Jeffery Routt. He is survived by sons, Michael Routt (Emma Jean) of Georgetown, and Rodney Routt (Jan) and a granddaughter Jamisen Manley (Cameron) and great grandchildren Keisha and Brian, all of Lexington.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the Longview Cemetery in Bath County, with Pastor Lowell Rice officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Noah’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.