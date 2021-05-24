Norine Dewes
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Norine Dewes, 80, widow of Clyde Dewes, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Born February 12, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Birchel and Anna Daugherty Miracle. Norine was a member of Gano Baptist Church, an avid reader and a superb solitaire player. She was a caring mother and most of all she loved spending time with her precious grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by a son, David Rainwater, and brother, Kenneth Miracle. Norine will be loving remembered by her son, Dale (Roxanna) Kidwell, stepson, Mike (Amy) Dewes, brother, Tony (Tonya) Miracle, sister, Sharon (Jackie) Covington, all of Georgetown, grandchildren, Shawn (Rachel) Rainwater, Georgetown, Travis (Nicole) Rainwater, Georgetown, Somer (Daniel) Kembell, Brownsville, Melinda Griffith, Taylor McKinney, Georgetown, Cassandra Griffith, Georgetown, and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather prior to services beginning at 12:00 pm. Inurnment will be at Georgetown Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Guidelines as requested by Governor Beshear will be in place.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.