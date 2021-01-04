Norman Lee Wilson, II
Member of Southeast Christian Church
Norman Lee Wilson, II, 46, husband of Lisa Griffith Wilson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was the son of Norman “Norm” Lee and Yvette Desmarais Wilson of Georgetown.
A partner with Street Grub & Hops in Louisville, Diamond St. Matthews, and Diamond Highlands. Norman’s true career was flipping homes in Louisville and Georgetown. He attended Southeast Christian Church, enjoyed boating, working out, taking a ride on his motorcycle and a round of golf. In addition to his parents and wife of 26 years, he is survived by his children, Katelyn (Kaleb) Tooker, Nashville and Brandon Wilson, Louisville; sister, Christy Wilson, Georgetown; nieces and nephews, Ashlyn Beagle, Hanna Griffith, Sara Griffith, Harper Griffith and Hudson Griffith.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens will be private. Due to government mandates, masks and social distancing practices will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, Kentucky 40243. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.