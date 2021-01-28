Norman Mason "Punk" Graves
Member of Stamping Ground Church of God
Norman Mason “Punk” Graves, 73, husband to Merla Greenup Graves, married for almost 50 years, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at his home in Stamping Ground. Norman was born to the late Ernest M. Graves, Jr. and Christine Bell Rankin Graves on Oct. 24, 1947 in Georgetown. Norman graduated from Scott County High School and attended the Stamping Ground Church of God. He was a retired Insurance Adjuster who worked at Hurst Home Insurance in Lexington for 31 years. Norman loved croquet and participated in big league croquet tournaments in Pinehurst, North Carolina and many other places. He was an avid builder and at one time did contracting work until he began working in insurance. Norman is a veteran of the United States Navy and served in Vietnam.
Along with his wife, he is survived by children, Melanie “Angel” (Wayne) Robey of Stamping Ground, Darren (Vanessa) Graves of Orlando, Florida, Chrystal Graves of Florence and Charity (Charles) Crase of Georgetown; grandchildren, Samantha Marshall, Savannah Graves and Trevor Graves, and great grandchildren, Isaiah, Zayden and Zeppelin.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Friday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Buck Fultz and Scotty Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground with military honors. The following will serve as pallbearers, Kenneth Darnell, Tim Daugherty, David Hobbs, Justin Hobbs, Steve Lane and Charles Crase. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Wise, Tyler Wise and Kenny Hobbs.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.