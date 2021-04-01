Odella Jenkins George
Reitred nurse
Odella Jenkins George, 76, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home in Lexington. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Betty Vinegar Jenkins. A retired nurse, she enjoyed a good movie, reading, helping those in need and watching UK basketball.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Jeanette) George, Richmond, Michael (Bridgette) George, Indianapolis, Robert (Tina) George, Danville, and Teresa (Darrell) Gordon, White Plains, Maryland; sisters, Elizabeth Brewer and Charlotte (James) Happy, both of Georgetown; as well as 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and special friends, Mary Evans, Burma Fox and Helen Herron. She was also preceded in death by her son, Danny Lee George; and brothers, Harrison Thomas Jenkins and Julius “JB” Jenkins.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial in First Baptist Church Cemetery will be private. Due to current mandates, facial coverings and social distancing practices will be enforced. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.