Ollie Frances Vance
Member of South Elkhorn Baptist Church
Ollie Frances Vance, 80, passed away in Georgetown on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1941 to the late Ernest and Dorothy Thomas Stanfield in Bath County. Ollie was a life long member of South Elkhorn Baptist Church in Lexington, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed being outdoors with her gardening, flowers and little critters of all kind, which she enjoyed feeding and nurturing.
Ollie is survived by her children: Shane Vance, Deborah Chamblin (Tony), and Mary Jo McFarland (Gary), all of Georgetown, and Michelle Proulx (Eric), of Frankfort; nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; her brothers Billy Wayne Stanfield of Woodford County and Ernest Stanfield of Jessamine County; and sisters: Judy Olson of Bourbon County, Sarah Stanfield of Versailles, Louise Stanfield of Fayette County, and Linda Gookins of Seattle. She is also survived by her companion of 45 years, Rex McMillen, and his children Jim McMillen of Stamping Ground and Larry McMillen of Washington County. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Charlotte Byron Houston, and Evelyn Mae Houston; granddaughter, Camry Chamblin, and brother, Donnie Stanfield.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, with funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 with Rev. Rob Ginter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with: Todd McFarland, Houston Chamblin, Nathan Cole, Justin Cole, Logan Courtney, and Anthony Chamblin. Honorary bearers will be: Robbie Daugherty, Megan King, Mara Chamblin, Hannah Proulx, Peggy Zeysing and Nikki Knox.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.