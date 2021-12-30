Ollie Hensley

Ollie Hensley, 77, widow to Aaron, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Visitation was 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Jack’s Branch Bible Church. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

