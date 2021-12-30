Ollie Hensley
Ollie Hensley, 77, widow to Aaron, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Visitation was 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Jack’s Branch Bible Church. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Ollie Hensley
Ollie Hensley, 77, widow to Aaron, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Visitation was 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Jack’s Branch Bible Church. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.