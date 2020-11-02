Ollie L. Pullen Hedges
Member of Trinity Assembly of God
Ollie L. Pullen Hedges, 91, widow of C.J. “Slim” Hedges, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Georgetown. Ollie was born to Frank and Luttie Stuard Pullen on January 19, 1929 in Sadieville. Ollie was a member of Trinity Assembly of God.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Dennis (Linda) Hedges of Georgetown, Texas and Linda (Mike) Cravens of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Anthony Hedges of Louisville, Chris (D’Ann) Hedges of Kyle, Texas, Michael Jr. “Tiger” Cravens of Cynthiana, Michelle (Lee) Parker of Clay Center, Kansas and Jeana (John) Long of Round Rock, Texas; 14 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren; two nieces, Jean Teegarden and Hulah (C.W.) True, one nephew, James McFarland; one step brother, Estill Glass; 1 special brother-in-law, Jerry (Shirley) Hedges. Ollie was preceded in death by daughter, Carol Jean Hedges, two sisters, Leavada Thompson and Maxine McFarland; two step sisters, Edna Covington and Ada Emmons; and one step brother, Tolbert Glass.
Visitation for Ollie was held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Assembly of God with Minister Carl Kelleher officiating and burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The following will serve as pallbearers: Mike Williams, Teddy Porter, Danny Glass, Larry Glass, Jimmy McFarland, and Jerry Hedges. Honorary pallbearers are: Wayne Lanter, Billy Dalzell, Charlie Hoffman, Bill Turner, Jerry Gully and Charlie Jordan.
