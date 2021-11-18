Opal Dean Dalton Webb
Member of Connersville Christian Church
Opal Dean Dalton Webb, widow of Chester Webb, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Georgetown Community Hospital, having attained the age of 92 years. Opal was born in Cincinnati, on April 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Charlie Winston and Mamie Tussey Dalton, attended Kirksville School, was a farmer for over forty years, and was a member of Connersville Christian Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Webb.
Surviving is a daughter, Constance Othello Neaves; a son, Michael Wayne (Arlene) Webb; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Combs.
The funeral service for Opal Dean Dalton Webb will be on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Rev. Warren French officiating. Interment will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with casket bearers being Zachary Webb, Gary Dean Webb, Jimmy Webb, Jamie King, Daniel Brock, and Chase Webb. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time for the service. www.hintonturner.com.