Orva Vance Hiten
Member of Sadieville Christian Church
Orva Vance Hiten, 88, widow of Ray Gilbert Hiten, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24th, 2021. She was born on Feb. 21st, 1933 in Sadieville, daughter of the late Joe Tom and Nannie Mae (McCoy) Vance. Orva was a member of Sadieville Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, shopping, cross stitch and doing puzzles.
Orva is survived by her children, Mark (Beverly) Hiten, Becky (Larry) Walters, and Jenny (Jim) Campbell; her grandchildren, Hope (Joe) Arnold, Jessica (Andrew) Tackett, Jamie (Lucas) Moore; Lyndi (E.B.) Lowman and Kimberly (George) Montgomery; her great-grandchildren, Jackson Arnold, JonParker Arnold, Steven Moore, Jacob Tackett, Hunter Tackett, Brendan Moore, James Moore, Annaliese Montgomery, Caroline Lowman and E.B. Lowman IV; her dear friend and neighbor, Emily Williams. In addition to her parents, Orva was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Brenda Howard Hiten; four sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 28 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from Noon until time of service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Randy Wilson and Pastor Scott Meadows officiating. Burial will be private at Georgetown Cemetery with Jackson Arnold, Steven Moore, Jim Campbell, Larry Williams, Gerald Tackett and Fred Cook serving as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Due to the current regulations, please remember to wear a face covering and observe social distancing requirements while visiting with the family during the visitation and service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.