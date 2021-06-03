Orville E. "Junior" Wilburn, Jr.
U.S. Army veteran
Orville E. “Junior” Wilburn, Jr., 72, husband to Linda Pollitt Wilburn, passed away in Georgetown on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born in Scott County to the late Orville Edward Wilburn, Sr. and Elizabeth Belle Wilson Wilburn on Nov. 27, 1948. Junior was a member of Stamping Ground Church of God and was an U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed playing base guitar and playing cards. Junior loved and enjoyed spending time with all his family, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a master story teller, he never met a stranger, and was a great people person.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children: Yvonne (Albert) Tuttle of Owenton, Lisa (Scott) Williams of Scottsville, Beth (Jerry) Duncan of Georgetown, and David (Desley) Wilburn of Sadieville, 18 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, R.C. Wilburn of Georgetown, his sister Beulah Baker of Stamping Ground and numerous other relatives. Junior was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: James Wilburn, Bonnie Wilburn Florence, Irene Jenkins, Thelma Jean and Ronald Gene Wilburn, Harry Lee Wilburn, and Wanda Sue Grose.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 with Bro. Gene Hill officiating, with Military Honors.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
