Orville Earl Barron
Member of Dry Run Baptist Church
Orville Earl Barron, 76, husband of Candace Jackson Barron, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. A lifelong resident of Georgetown, he was the son of the late Winfred and Edie Pugh Barron. Retired from Clark Material Handling, he worked in assembly with the fork lift division. He was a lifelong member of Dry Run Baptist Church, enjoyed hunting, fishing and a nice round of golf.
In addition to his wife of 34 years, he is survived by his children, Stacy (Brian) Ishmael, Cynthiana, Chad (Stacie) Platt, Bowling Green and Brandon (Esther) Platt, Fort Belvoir, Virginia; brother, Lewis (Jackie) Barron; sisters, Mary Williams, Donna Towles, Pamela (Rodney) Courtney and Linda Rodriquez; grandchildren, Lauren (Dylan) Lakes, Georgetown, Katelynn Powell, Duncan, South Carolina, Preston Ishmael, Cynthiana, Chase Platt and Amelia Platt, both of Bowling Green; great grandchild, Eliza Kate Lakes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Arnold and sister, Doris Rodgers.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rodney Courtney. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Preston Ishmael, Chad Platt, Brandon Platt, Levi Courtney, Dylan Lakes, Chase Platt, John Towles and Danny Clark. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.