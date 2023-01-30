Otto Milton Pursifull, 84, husband of Voncile Capps Pursifull, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 6, 1938 in Balkin, Kentucky he was the son of the late William Fulton and Reba Wilder Pursifull. Otto retired from the U.S. Navy where he served with the Seabees during the Vietnam War. He also retired from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture. Otto was a military history buff. He enjoyed watching tv especially University of Kentucky Basketball games and John Wayne westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Creed Fulton Pursifull, JoAnn Rutherford, and great-granddaughter, Abbigail Pursifull. Otto will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Voncile Pursifull, children, JoAnn (Douglas) Sutton, Georgetown, John (Sandra) Pursifull, Lexington, Jack Pursifull, Lake City, Florida, Felicia (Anthony) Bassolino, Lake City, Florida, William Fulton (Lindsay) Pursifull, Frankfort, grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Strickler, Georgetown, John Pursifull, Jr., Bobby Pursifull, Justin Pursifull, great-grandchildren, Nicole (Brigham) Bedenbaugh, Stephen Lord, Michael Lord, Paige Strickler, Oren Strickler, Seth Strickler, and Logan Pursifull.
Funeral Services with Military Honors will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Otto’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWislon.com.
To send flowers to the family of Otto Pursifull, please visit Tribute Store.
