Otto Milton Pursifull, 84, husband of Voncile Capps Pursifull, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 6, 1938 in Balkin, Kentucky he was the son of the late William Fulton and Reba Wilder Pursifull. Otto retired from the U.S. Navy where he served with the Seabees during the Vietnam War. He also retired from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture. Otto was a military history buff. He enjoyed watching tv especially University of Kentucky Basketball games and John Wayne westerns. 

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jan 31
Funeral
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
