Pastor Frederick Banks Patterson
Loving Husband, father, brother and son
Pastor Frederick Banks Patterson, 64, husband of Deloris Raglin Patterson and father of Jermaine Patterson went on to his heavenly reward Nov. 16, 2020. He was the son of the late William and Corrine (Butler) Patterson.
He is survived by sons Jermaine (Jotisha) Patterson, and Clyde Justice, Jr.; daughters, Laura (Reginald) Smith and Latasha Justice; brother, James (Shirley) Patterson, and sisters, Yvonne Jones and Helen Wade.
Graveside service will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Arrangements by Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
Please follow the mandate set by Governor Beshear. Due to cemetery regulations, the family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to the family. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.