Pastor Kenneth D. Watts
Founder of Victory Baptist Temple
Pastor Kenneth D. Watts, 77, husband to Frances Trainor Watts, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton Florida. He was born in Mercer County on July 31, 1944 to the late Raymond and Nellie Watts. Pastor Watts was the former pastor at Bluegrass Baptist Church in Lexington, and founder of Victory Baptist Temple in Georgetown. After moving to Florida, he ministered at Colony Baptist Church, in Ellenton, Florida.
Kenneth was a former sales representative for Standard Coffee Service, former Pepsi and Coke Salesman, he coached Little & Minor League Baseball and coached Junior Pro Basketball. Pastor Watts was a man who loved being around people, greatly loved his family, but most of all he loved his God.
In addition to his wife, Frances, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ken D. and Holly Watts of Parrish, Florida; granddaughters, Candice Duncan, Lacy Duncan (Troy Smith), and Presley Watts: great grandchildren: Alisyn Burton, MaKenna Jane Duncan, Savanah & Briana Smith. He is also survived by his sister Beverly Griffin (Ronnie) , numerous nephews and nieces; sisters-in-law: Dolores Wood (Roy), Ada Watts, Phyllis Sallee (Ronnie), Marietta Watts, Doris Watts, and Kathy Trainor and his beloved Colony Baptist Church Family of Ellenton, Florida. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Ronald Watts, Iva Watts, Raymond Watts, Georgia Mae Weldon, Juanita Byrd, Thelma Stephens, Mary Baker, Viola Baker, Sue Margaret Watts and Ruby Chambers.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Pastor Watts service will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Byrd, Minister Dewell Perry and Minister Kyle Fannin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Memory Garden in Paris, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be: Wayne Perdue, Ronnie Griffin, Brian Wood, Kevin Wood, Ricky Gushi, Ronnie Gushi, Todd Huffman, and Steve Huffman.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
