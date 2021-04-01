Patricia Ann Hillard
Member of Royal Springs Baptist Church
Patricia Ann Hillard, 77, of Georgetown, widow of Lelton Rice Hillard, passed away at U.K. Medical Center on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born July 29, 1943 in Lexington to the late Lester and Lula Lee Lovins Collier. Patricia attended Royal Springs Baptist Church, and enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Patricia was a care giver.
She is survived by her children, Eugene Lelton Hillard (Debbie), Angela Hillard Gravette, and Tina Marie Bresett (Bobby), all of Cynthiana, and Carol Lynn Murphy (Lewis), Sarilda Lee Hillard (Rene’), and Timothy Harrison Hillard (Alicia), all of Georgetown; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory is her brothers and sisters, Ronnie Collier and Mike Collier, both of Versailles, Jeff Collier of Grant County, Kentucky, Jerry Collier of London, Kentucky, Joyce Goforth of Dayton, Ohio, and Sandra Hillard of Cynthiana. Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Roger Wayne Hillard and a grandson, Timothy Hillard.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, April 2, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m., until time of the service at 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Johns officiating. Burial will follow the service at Davis Cemetery in Sadieville, Kentucky. The following will serve as pallbearers, Gene Hillard, Tim Hillard, Aaron Murphy, Bobby Bresett, James Mills and Justin Meece. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Collier and Ronnie Collier.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.