Patricia Ann “Patty” Wells Sowers

Patricia Ann “Patty” Wells Sowers, 57, of Berry, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Georgetown on Sept. 9, 1965 to the late William Ray and Laura Hinton Wells. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William “Mitchell” Wells and a nephew, Trevor Dilger. 

