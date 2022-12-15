Patricia Ann “Patty” Wells Sowers, 57, of Berry, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at her residence.She was born in Georgetown on Sept. 9, 1965 to the late William Ray and Laura Hinton Wells. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William “Mitchell” Wells and a nephew, Trevor Dilger.
She is survived by her daughter, Demi (Jared) Davidson; her brother, Mark (Karen) Wells; four sisters, Lyda (PJ) Dilger, Martha Wells, Angela Hunt and Monica (Joe Rody) Wells; two grandchildren, Abel Moore and Adilynn Moore; a special friend, Blaine Henry and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Ware Funeral Home with visitation at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen of Kentucky, 1201 Story Avenue, Suite 205, Louisville, Kentucky 40206-1998. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Sowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.