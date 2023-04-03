Patricia Ann Riddell Warren, 85, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. The wife of the late Howard Sullivan and the late Ronnie Gene Warren, Patricia was born March 17, 1938, in Verona, Kentucky to the late Roger and Rachel Tungate Riddell.
Patricia loved horses, with her love of horses Patsy retired from the State of Kentucky working as The Kentucky Horse Park Gift Shop Manager/Buyer for 21 years. For more than 30 years, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and participating in the training of Thoroughbreds, but above all else, Patricia enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her children, Beverly Bibbins of TN, Lisa (Keith) Swafford of Winchester, Steve (Amy) Sullivan of Georgetown, and Tom (Joann) Sullivan of Georgetown; a sister, Donna (Mike) Lee of Sadieville; brothers, Roger Riddell of Georgetown, and Larry (Marylin) Riddell of McKee; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Georgetown Cemetery, 710 South Broadway, Georgetown, KY.
