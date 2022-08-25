Patricia “Arlene” Smedley, 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2022, in Lexington surrounded by her family. Arlene was born in Lexington on June 27, 1941, to the late Eugene and Nancy Wagner.
She was a proficient business owner and was a member of Southland Christian Church for many years. Arlene loved all things of nature, especially butterflies, and was known to spend hours with her fine tip markers working through coloring books. More important than her hobbies, Arlene always put her family and those she loved first. She was the beacon of light in every room she entered and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her former spouse, Jerry Smedley, of Lexington; son, Rick Smedley, of Georgetown; daughter, Jeri (Larry) McCullough, of Georgetown; granddaughter, Sabrina (Robert) Mouser, of Georgetown; and great-grandchildren, Riley Mouser and Skylar Mouser, both of Georgetown.
In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her brothers, Byron Wagner, and Michael Wagner.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony for Arlene will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing. The family joyfully invites everyone to join us as we celebrate her final flight together.
As is of the wings of the butterfly, her soul will sore into the Heavens. What a life to release and a legacy to hold.
To send flowers to the family of Patricia "Arlene" Smedley, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.