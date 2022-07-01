Patricia Armstrong Emmons, 72, of Georgetown, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Flemingsburg on Sept. 24, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Beulah Doyle Armstrong and the late Douglas Armstrong.
Patricia was a devoted wife and mother. She retired from the Scott County school system where she developed many lasting relationships with her coworkers. She was very active in church and felt a strong connection to her church community. Patricia’s faith and family were the two most important things to her. After retiring, she and her devoted husband, Jimmy, continued to reside in Georgetown.
She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband 55 years, Jimmy Lewis Emmons; her son, Shay Emmons (Elizabeth); her daughter, Michelle Emmons Richardson (Jason); and her four grandchildren, Cameron Emmons, Avery Richardson, Cade Richardson, and Emory Richardson. She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Armstrong Rosser; her nephew, Michael Rosser (Kay); her nephew, Tony Armstrong; her niece, Angie Cavanaugh; along with many extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents Beulah and Douglas, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas “Dougie” Armstrong.
A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Fleming County Cemetery with Bro. Jessie Hickerson officiating. The cemetery is located at 330 East Water Street in Flemingsburg.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Georgetown, with Reverend Andrew Singh officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., at the church located at 1280 Lexington Road in Georgetown.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Patricia and her family.
In place of flowers, the family requests donations made in Patricia’s memory to Erlanger United Methodist Church in Erlanger and /or First United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
