Patricia May Mudd
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Patricia May Mudd, 88, widow of LTC. William C. Mudd, Jr, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Born in Sadieville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Millard and Mary Catherine Clark May.
A Rank 1 recipient from the University of Kentucky, Pat retired after 25 years of teaching from Henry Clay High School in Lexington. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, Georgetown Garden Club, Scott County Woman’s Club, Georgetown Book Club and the Republican Woman’s Club. She was a devoted member of St. John Catholic Church and was involved in many groups there including the Ave Maria Ladies.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Debra) Mudd, Riverview, Florida and Joseph (Lizabeth) Mudd, Burke, Virginia; grandchildren, Kristin Mudd (Justin), Michael Mudd, Mary Mudd, Joseph Mudd, William Mudd, Emily Mudd and Matthew Brown (Jessica); great grandchildren, Braden and Parker Brown and Kinsley Mudd. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Dominic’s Cemetery, Springfield, KY. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home with a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.