Patricia “Pat” Wilson, 68, wife of Ronald E. Wilson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Lenora Vanover Abner.
Pat worked in medical billing at Lexington Clinic and just recently retired after nearly 40 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, going to the movies, time with friends and especially time with her family.
In addition to her husband of 48 years, she is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Wilson and Amanda Dickinson; brothers, Ken Abner and Lee Abner; grandchildren, Kaylen, Katie, Austin, Blake, Joely, Abigail and Maggie; great grandchildren, Evalynn, Grant, Emersyn and Waylon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Abner.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial followed at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
