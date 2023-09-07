Patricia “Patty” Ann (Akers) Mays
Patricia “Patty” Ann (Akers) Mays, 73, wife of Philip Mays, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. She was born on June 2, 1950 in Danville, daughter of the late Walter Lewis Akers and Elsie Mae (Bryant) Akers.
Patty was a Senior Purchasing Agent with Kaman Fluid Power Motion Industries. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading, game shows, family time, beach vacations and loved going to her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a special and loved Nonna to her grandchildren. She was the most selfless, loving, kindhearted human being. She made you feel special and cared for in every way. She always put everyone else before herself and she gave the best hugs and always knew what to say and what to do. She loved her family more than anything and all she wanted was to be with them and around them, including her special “grand dogs,” Roxy and Abby. She never wanted to be a burden or an inconvenience. She was the organizer, the glue, the fixer, and the absolute best story teller. Our world got dimmer, but heaven is shining brighter.
In addition to her beloved husband of fifty-four years, Patty is survived by her son, Brian Mays; her daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Tony Herrera; three grandchildren, Jaxon Herrera, Elliana Herrera and Alivia Mays; three sisters, Dorothy Green, Martha Grigsby and Linda (Earl Kent) Nichols; her father-in-law, Bob King; three sisters-in-law, Debbie (Larry) Robinson, Bobbie Sue (David) Hudnall and Linda Angel; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Patty was preceded in death by one sister, Jynemia Morris; five brothers, Johnny Akers, Robert “Bob” Akers, Harold Akers, Eugene Edwards and James Akers; her mother-in-law and “second mom” and shopping buddy, Beulah “Teenie” King.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Craig Yates officiating. Burial will be in Paris City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Shiner’s Children’s Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, Kentucky 40508. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
