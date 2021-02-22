Patricia "Patty" Gaines Stone
Member of Women's Missionary Union
Patricia “Patty” Gaines Stone, 80, of Bardstown, was called Home, Wednesday February 17, 2021 at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1940 in Owenton. She managed to touch many lives as an educator at Foster Heights Elementary, as a Minister of Music for New Salem Baptist Church, Wickland Baptist Church, and Bardstown Baptist Church where she played the organ, and a member of WMU, Women’s Missionary Union. Patty was a past president of the Stephen Foster Music Club, and worked for My Old Kentucky Home. She was involved with Boy Scouts Troop 58 and the Kudu Rover Crew. She enjoyed singing with many groups. Patty was all about family, and many even mentioned she was like a second mother to them.
She had three very special friends, Patty Manigold, Lynell Ginter, and Kathleen Llewellyn who were all a part of a book club. The book club received its name due to them calling to book at table at a restaurant before they went. This group shared many meaningful activities together including traveling and meeting for lunches for 20+ years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Stone; and parents, John and Juanita Gaines.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Dr. Laura) Stone ; three grandchildren, Abagail M. Stone, Allyson H. Stone, and Aidan J. Stone; sister, Bonnie J. (Joe) Webb; and two nephews, Joey Webb and Greg Webb.
Her funeral service will be 11:00 am Monday, February 22, 2021 at Barlow Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12 to 5 pm Sunday February 21, 2021 and 9 to 11 am Monday February 22 at Barlow Funeral Home.