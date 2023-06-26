Patrick Lee Marshall, 76, husband of Mary Marshall, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home. He was born March 30, 1947, in Georgetown to the late Wilbur “Boots” and Dorothy Vance Marshall.
He was a graduate of Scott County High School and worked at Clark equipment as an Expeditor. He was a longtime member of Porter Christian Church. He enjoyed playing cornhole, bowling, he was a master woodworker and was always ready to watch a good western.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jill Marshall Anderson.
Patrick will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Gooden Marshall, sister Janie Marshall (Brian) Burgess, stepchildren, Doug Burgess, Roy Burgess, Mary Beth White, Duane Neaves, and Chris Neaves, nieces, Sherry Simmons, and Kimberly Greathouse, and nephew, Daniel Mullannix.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Porter Christian Church, Sadieville, with Minister Bennie Robbins officiating. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial followed in Porter Christian Church Cemetery, where pallbearers will be Lucas, Hensley, Doug Burgess, Brad Hensley, Brian Burgess, Alan Gooden, Sonny Hanna, and Dwight Lawrence. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators 1317 US Hwy 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Patrick’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
