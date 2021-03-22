Patsy Cook Wilson
Graduate of Georgetown High School
Patsy Cook Wilson, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021. The wife of James S. Wilson, Patsy was born January 29, 1955 to the late Issac Errett and Margaret Ellen Collins Cook in Georgetown. A graduate of Georgetown High School, Patsy attended the University of Kentucky earning a master's degree in Speech Pathology, launching her career as a Pediatric Speech and Language Pathologist. Patsy had a passion for people. Young, old, or somewhere in between, Patsy could find a common ground and run with it. She could talk to anyone for hours, words of love, understanding, and encouragement flowed from her, lighting your world and touching your heart. Her smile was warm and genuine, reflecting both her caring nature and love for life.
In addition to her loving husband, James “Jim” Wilson and his children, James “Jay” (Kathy) Wilson of Richmond, Amy (Kendall Cosby) Marshall of Lawrenceburg, and Stephen “Eric” Wilson of Lexington; Patsy is survived by her mother-in-law, Sue Hamm Wilson, Georgetown; sister-in-laws, Denise Cook, AL and Betty (Rick) Covington, Georgetown; brother- in-laws, David Ellington, Sharpsburg and Alan (Becky) Wilson, Texas; her grandchildren, Jalen Marshall, Trey Marshall, Eillie Marshall, Sarabeth Cosby, and Vivian Wilson; her aunt, Nancy Anderson, Georgetown; great-aunt, Joyce Sinclair, Georgetown; 1st cousins, Mary (Paul) Tank, Florida and Thomas (Rhoda) Anderson, Pikeville; 2nd cousins, Laurel Tanke and Heather Tanke; a nephew, Derek (Rebecca) Ellington, Mt. Sterling; and great nieces, Clara, Laura and Taylor.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Issac Errett and Margaret Ellen Collins Cook; her sister, Jane Cook Ellington; and her brother, John Thomas Cook.
A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson's Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Bob Fox. Visitation will be 5 p.m. till service time.
Due to current mandates, facial coverings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.