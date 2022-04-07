Patsy Gene (Sharpe) Mingua
Animal love of all kinds
Patsy Gene (Sharpe) Mingua, 87, widow of Charles Franklin “Hank” Mingua, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1934 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Paul Giles Sharpe and Lillie Florence (Craycraft) Sharpe.
Patsy retired from Check Exchange where she had been the manager. She was a member of Dry Run Baptist Church, and she enjoyed sewing, cooking, painting, drawing, bird watching and wood working. She loved animals of all kinds and had a special place in her heart for them. Patsy was a jack of all trades and excelled at them all. She had been a member of the Billy Graham Choir, and she was an accomplished pianist and soloist. Family was the most important thing in Patsy’s life, she adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by her two daughters, Yolanda “Mitzi” (Larry) Stubbs and Malinda “Mindy” Jones; her son, Charles “Charlie” (Regina) Mingua; her seven grandchildren, Cameron (Jasmine) Mingua, Casey (Sandy) Mingua, Jonathan “Johnny” (Elisabeth Neal) Jones, McKayla Jones, Steve (Leah Richardson) Stubbs, Rachel (Brad) Baker and Shawne (Paige) Mingua; eleven great-grandchildren, Mattie Mingua, Lindsay (Tyler) Page, Allison Stubbs, Griffin Stubbs, Karsen Stubbs, Brayden Baker, Grace Baker, Asa Graves, Coy Mingua, Adeline Mingua and Silas Mingua; her life long best friend who was like a sister to her, Marlene Clark. In addition to her husband and parents, Patsy was preceded in death by one son, Johnny Wayne Mingua and one great-grandson, Eian Mingua.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 9, at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rob Muncy officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Cameron Mingua, Casey Mingua, Johnny Jones, Steve Stubbs, Shawne Mingua and Brad Baker. The remaining grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to The Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite 13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.