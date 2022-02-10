Patsy Ruth Gaunce
Avid UK basketball fan
Patsy Ruth Gaunce, 80, widow of Kenneth “KD” Gaunce, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Born in Mt. Sterling, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Hudson Sinclair and William Allen Gregory.
A retired factory worker she enjoyed sewing as well as collecting cardinals and Boyd’s Bears. She was an avid UK basketball and Cincinnati Reds fan and loved being outdoors, especially camping. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her dog, Sadie.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Morris, Janice (Chris Thompson) Brown and Donna Brown; grandchildren, Kristina (Daniel) Ryan, Lesley Starkey, Garrison (Shelby) Thompson and Jonathan Thompson; great grandchild, Lyla Starkey; special sister-in-law, Katie (Paul) Brown and her daughter, Precia (Mike) Wood; as well as numerous extended family and friends, including special friends, Amy and Jeff Stewart. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Gregory; and her nephew, Paul Allen Brown.
A memorial gathering was held at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. A memorial service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Johnson’s Funeral Home with burial to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.