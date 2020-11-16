Paul E. Stringham
Member of First Christian Church
Paul E. Stringham, 84, husband of Mary K. Stringham, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Born in Munster, Indiana, he was the son of the late Eber Loren Stringham and Lula Russell Stringham Wilson.
A systems analyst with Clark Equipment for more than 49 years, he was a long-time member of First Christian Church. He was an Army veteran and enjoyed bowling, fishing, woodworking and a good cup of coffee.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Mark Tollefson) Martinoff, Madison, Wisconsin, Carol (Kurt) Huber, Montpellier, France, Patricia (Dale) Shrider, Hilliard, Ohio and Teresa (Kevin) Fales, Avon, Indiana; sister, Helen Malloy, Coloma, Michigan; and grandchildren, Alexander, Guilhem and Rebecca Huber, Emily and Jessica Shrider, Christopher, Nicholas (Stephanie), Alyssa, Rebecca and Laura Fales. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Wallace Gartee.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Chris Cash. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Burial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Due to current mandates, masks and social distancing will be enforced. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.