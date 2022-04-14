Paul Lee Thomason Jr.
Member of Central Church
Our hearts are broken as Paul Lee Thomason, Jr., 54, of Stamping Ground, gained his wings on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with his loving family by his side after a four year fight with lung cancer. He was born in Georgetown to Paul and Linda Abrams Thomason on Dec. 21, 1967. He was married to the love of his life, Kristin Roberts Thomason and shared 32 years of their life as one. He worked at Ferguson Enterprise/Brock McVey in outside sales for 32 years. He loved his job and his customers with great passion. He loved his time with his customers, socializing, traveling and the outdoors.
One of Paul’s greatest loves of all was his family and friends. He was a member of Central Church in Georgetown, in which his faith endured until the end of his earthly life. He loved his church family very much and was very blessed with being given his small church group family.
Paul will be lovingly remembered by his best friend and wife, Kristin Thomason of Stamping Ground, loving daughters, Tiffany (Derrick) Epperson of Owenton, and Brittany (Joseph) Baize of Beaver Dam, and his grandchildren, Landen Thomason, Sadie Epperson, Gabrielle Baize and Gavin Baize. He is also survived by his loving father, Paul Thomason of Stamping Ground, his brother, Jeffrey (Buffy) Thomason of Louisville, and 16 nieces and nephews, plus, a borrowed brother, Christopher Cole of Richmond and a special cousin, Bobby Thomason, Jr.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Linda Thomason, niece, Shelby Thomason and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, April 15, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Church of God in Georgetown and on Saturday, April 16, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. until time of the service at 12pm, with Rev. Sam Glenn and Rev. Andrew Glenn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground. Pallbearers will be Chris Cole, Dusty Glass, Greg Howard, Joe Poole, Tim House, Stevie Adams, Bobby Thomason, Marty Casey and Brittany Baize. Honorary bearers will be Dick Weir, Harold Tate, Kevin Quill, Derrick Epperson, Landen Thomason, Joe Baize, and Billy Wilson.
Memorials in Paul’s name may be sent to: Central Church, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324, Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Hwy 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031, and Cincinnati Children’s Ophthalmology Department, 333 Burnet Ave. Building E, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com on Paul’s tribute page.