Paula J. Rodgers

 

Paula J. Rodgers, 53, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Harmony Christian church. 

Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

