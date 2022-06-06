Pauline Ritchie Ducan, 104, widow of J.D. Duncan, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born on June 19, 1917 in Harrison County, Kentucky to the late French and Mary Sosbe Ritchie. In 1931 Pauline became a member of Oxford Christian Church. She was a 1937 graduate of Oxford High School. She was an employee of J.C. Penny for 43 years before retiring. Pauline and J.D. were blessed with 45 years of marriage before he passed away in 1994. She was enjoyed playing rook and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
Pauline will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Gary (Nancy) Duncan, Danny Duncan, brother-in-law, Clyde Duncan, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, great-great-great-nieces, great-great-great-nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Duncan, Della “Sis” Ritchie, and great-niece, Lisa Todd Duncan. Pauline’s special friend, Mildred Towles also preceded her in death by one day.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Chris Cash and Rev. Robert Franz officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles Ritchie, Dudley Duncan, Darryl Duncan, Van Duncan, Kevin Long, and Robert Duncan. Honorary pallbearers will be, Paul Stone, Scottie Holt, Mike Leaverton, Norman Sinkhorn, Billy Hanna, Charles Wilhoit, and Steve Skoien.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are suggested to Oxford Christian Church, 2785 Oxford Village Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Pauline’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.