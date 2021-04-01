Peggy Ilene Wages
Member of the First Church of the Nazarene
Peggy Ilene Wages, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Born in Lewis County, she was the daughter of the late Ezra and Adda Mae McCann Polley. A former employee of Mallard Pen & Pencil, she enjoyed cooking, flower gardening and was a long-time member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Gene Sharp, Ricky Wayne (Bettina) Sharp and Donna Kaye Darnell; brothers, Ezra Polley, Jr and Dallas Polley; sisters, Carol Polley, Rachel (H.T.) Johnson, Arona Kelley, Sue Lewis and Linda (Jimmy) Wells; as well as 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Griff Ray. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gathering Place Mission or Bluegrass Hospice Care. Due to current mandates, facial coverings and social distancing practices will be enforced. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.