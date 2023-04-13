Peggy Lanter Groves McCollins, 86, wife of George McCollins and widow of George Groves, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Born in Cynthiana, she was the daughter of the late Ewell Lanter and Velva Lyons Lanter Templeton.
Peggy enjoyed music, vegetable gardening, canning, and was an excellent cook with some recipes published. She was a long-time member of the Guyandotte Church of Christ in Huntington, WV where she was very active within the church and was a faithful volunteer.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Georgina Groves Gunnell and Gregory Tod (Tonya) Groves; step children, Mike McCollins, Scott McCollins and Susan McCollins; brothers, Tod (Glenna) Lanter, Charles (Rose) Lanter, Wayne Lanter and Elwood (Janice) Lanter; grandchildren, Brian (Leslie) Waugh, Faith (Phillip) Hall, Kayla (Grant) Hodgson, Connor Groves and Colton Groves; great grandchildren, Grace Waugh, Tyler Hall, Mason Waugh, Remington Hall and Hailey Sageser. In addition to her first husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Edward Groves, II and her son-in-law, Jerry D. Gunnell.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Battle Grove Cemetery, Cynthiana, KY. Casket bearers will be Greg Groves, Brian Waugh, Tyler Emmons, Grant Hodgson, Connor Groves and Colton Groves. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Way of Kentucky. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
