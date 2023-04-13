Peggy Lanter Groves McCollins

Peggy Lanter Groves McCollins, 86, wife of George McCollins and widow of George Groves, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Born in Cynthiana, she was the daughter of the late Ewell Lanter and Velva Lyons Lanter Templeton. 

